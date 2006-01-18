Wiesel, Frey: Difference Between Facts, the Truth

On Monday, Oprah Winfrey announced that Elie Wiesel's novel Night will be the next selection in her book club. Commentator Peter Manseau says that Night and the memoir A Million Little Pieces by James Frey, another book club selection, have more in common than first glance might suggest.

Pieces has been shown to be a memoir that is less than entirely factual. But Night has been called a novel, even though Wiesel calls it memoir -- and there are other questions that have been raised over the years about the way that Wiesel chose to tell his story.

Peter Manseau is an editor at killingthebuddha.com and the author of the memoir Vows: The Story of a Priest, a Nun, and Their Son.

