Anti-Gang Bill Targets Witness Intimidation

A proposed anti-gang law in Massachusetts targets the intimidation of witnesses in criminal trials by making it harder for defendants to find out who has given grand jury evidence against them.

The proposal comes as courtrooms in Boston and other cities are banning T-shirts that read "Stop Snitchin" and cell phones with cameras.

In Boston, where the murder rate fell so precipitously it was hailed as a "miracle," violence is on the rise.

From WBUR in Boston, Monica Brady-Myerov reports.

