Commentator Andrei Codrescu offers his memory of actor Al Lewis, who has died at age 82. Lewis played Grandpa on the 1960s TV comedy The Munsters. Codrescu says that Lewis gained fame in the Spanish-speaking world in dubbed versions of the show. In 1997, as Codrescu recalls, he was in Cuba holding forth on pre-Castro corruption as he drank zombies at a Havana hotel.

