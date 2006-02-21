© 2021
'Dear Elders' Dispense Advice Online

By Margot Adler
Published February 21, 2006 at 10:42 AM CST

The Elder Wisdom Circle was founded on the premise that people over 60 have wisdom to impart. Its 250 members nationwide offer advice to thousands who e-mail the group's Web site. These self-described "cyber-grandparents" even have a column that appears in several small newspapers.

Many Circle members are computer-savvy seniors in their 60s, 70s and 80s. But the network also taps residents of nursing homes and old-age centers who may not be computer literate. Facilitators meet with groups of these elders, reading aloud letters and taking notes on the combined comments. The group's advice is later e-mailed back to the letter writer.

Below, read excerpts of letters sent to the Elder Wisdom Circle, and the advice dispensed. (Note: Letters have been edited for length, spelling and grammar.)

