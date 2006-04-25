Ten Suspects Held in Egyptian Resort Bombings

At least 10 people have been detained in connection with Monday's triple bombing in the Sinai resort of Dahab, Egypt. The explosions killed at least 22 people and wounded scores more. The investigation continues along Egypt's Red Sea Coast.

Police declined to provide details about those detained.

Some Egyptian security officials have said the attacks bore the hallmarks of al-Qieda. But the bombing was smaller than the large, coordinated attacks that struck hotels in Taba and Sharm el Sheik. The difference has led some to speculate that Monday's attack was home-grown terrorism, more linked to Egyptian issues than a larger, global Jihadist agenda.

Egyptian Prime Minister Ammed Nazif toured the bomb scene Tuesday. He vowed to bring the killers, whoever they are, to justice.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.