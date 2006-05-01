© 2021
Supreme Court Sides with Anna Nicole Smith

By Nina Totenberg
Published May 1, 2006 at 12:13 PM CDT

The Supreme Court rules that one-time stripper and Playboy Playmate Anna Nicole Smith can pursue part of her late husband's oil fortune. Justices unanimously gave new legal life to Smith's bid to collect millions of dollars from the estate of J. Howard Marshall II.

Smith married Marshall, an oil tycoon, in 1994 -- she was 26, he was 89. His estate has been estimated to be worth as much as $1.6 billion. Marshall says he'll continue a court battle for his father's entire estate.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
