Supreme Court Sides with Anna Nicole Smith

The Supreme Court rules that one-time stripper and Playboy Playmate Anna Nicole Smith can pursue part of her late husband's oil fortune. Justices unanimously gave new legal life to Smith's bid to collect millions of dollars from the estate of J. Howard Marshall II.

Smith married Marshall, an oil tycoon, in 1994 -- she was 26, he was 89. His estate has been estimated to be worth as much as $1.6 billion. Marshall says he'll continue a court battle for his father's entire estate.

