CIA Chief Goss Quits After Nearly 20 Months

By Mary Louise Kelly
Published May 5, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

CIA Director Porter Goss resigns unexpectedly, leaving behind a spy agency still battling to recover from intelligence failures leading up to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, as well as faulty information that helped bring about the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

Goss, a longtime politician from Florida, assumed the CIA's top post in September of 2004. President Bush has not yet named a successor.

Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
