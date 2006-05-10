© 2021
Manual Outlines Approved Interrogation Methods

By Tom Bowman
Published May 10, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

The Army interrogation manual, which was supposed to be released in May 2005, will set the standard for all services and include a classified annex with approved interrogation techniques.

Sources say that the White House and Pentagon would like to have a two-track process with the techniques, one for legal combatants and another for illegal combatants.

The latter would presumably be more "strenuous." Sen. John McCain, (R-AZ), is said to oppose this.

Also, there are lawmakers who would like to see the entire classified annex publicly released to offer as much transparency as possible.

Pentagon types say it would be foolhardy to tell the enemy precisely what techniques you could use on them, since they could train to overcome them.

Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.
