Palestinians Lose Access to Gas in Debt Crisis

Fuel supplies for the Palestinian Authority have nearly been exhausted; its Israeli supplier has cut off deliveries because the authority's account is $80 million in arrears.

Gas stations in Ramallah, the Palestinians' political and commercial capital, are closed, and drivers say that once their tanks run dry, they will have to stay home. Palestinian officials warn of a severe humanitarian crisis unless fuel supplies are restored.

