Senate Intelligence Chair Readies for Hayden Hearings

President Bush's choice head the CIA, Air Force Gen. Michael Hayden, will begin his confirmation hearings before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday.

Senators from both parties are expected to grill Hayden on issues of privacy and national security, particularly the role of the NSA in collecting the phone records of ordinary Americans.

Melissa Block talks with Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, a Republican from Kansas.

