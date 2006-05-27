Slower, Yet Scarier: A New Roller Coaster Era?

Summertime is a boon for amusement parks, with each trying to bump up their fear factor by offering the sleekest, fastest roller coaster. Surprisingly, a new Orlando roller coaster prides itself on being slow. An innovative design makes up for what the ride lacks in speed.

At a mere 50 miles per hour -- less than half the top speed of some of its competitors -- Expedition Everest at Disney's Animal Kingdom makes its way along snow-capped mountains surrounding a realistic Tibetan village.

By narrowing the rider's view, controlling perception and color contrast, the ride creates the illusion of speed.

