Kandahar Governor Survives Car Bomb Attack

By Liane Hansen
Published June 4, 2006 at 7:00 AM CDT

LIANE HANSEN, host:

In Afghanistan today, the Associated Press reports that a suicide car bomb exploded near a convoy carrying the governor of the Southern Kandahar Province. The governor was not harmed, but officials said three civilians were killed in the attack and 13 others were injured. In other fighting in the region, the AP reported that coalition and Afghan forced killed four suspected Taliban fighters and captured five others.

Increased violence in Southern Afghanistan has prompted the new NATO commander there to plan to double the number of troops in the region when NATO takes over command of coalition forces next month. Lt. Gen. David Richards is quoted by the AP as saying that the number of forces has not been sufficient and that he plans on a change in tactics in the area.

Richards said that the NATO contingent will be a quote "people-focused and people-friendly force," end quote, in an attempt to quote "develop the support of the people," end quote. Doubling the number of troops will bring the number of coalition troops in Southern Afghanistan to about 6,000. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Liane Hansen
Liane Hansen has been the host of NPR's award-winning Weekend Edition Sunday for 20 years. She brings to her position an extensive background in broadcast journalism, including work as a radio producer, reporter, and on-air host at both the local and national level. The program has covered such breaking news stories as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the capture of Saddam Hussein, the deaths of Princess Diana and John F. Kennedy, Jr., and the Columbia shuttle tragedy. In 2004, Liane was granted an exclusive interview with former weapons inspector David Kay prior to his report on the search for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. The show also won the James Beard award for best radio program on food for a report on SPAM.