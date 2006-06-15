Memorial for America's Losses at the Pentagon

The site for a memorial to the victims of the 9/11 attack has been unveiled at the Pentagon. The memorial is for the 184 people who died when American Airlines flight 77 slammed into the Pentagon. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld called the area just beyond where the plane crashed "sacred ground."

Family members of the victims from the Pentagon and aboard the plane gathered for a dedication ceremony. The day included speeches, patriotic songs and memories of loved ones who never came home.

