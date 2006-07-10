© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Getty Museum to Return Greek Artifacts

By Neda Ulaby
Published July 10, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT
In Athens, Greek Culture Minister Giorgos Voulgarakis announces that Los Angeles' J.P. Getty Museum has agreed to return to Greece two Greek antiquities in its collection.
Louisa Gouliamakia
/
AFP/Getty Images
In Athens, Greek Culture Minister Giorgos Voulgarakis announces that Los Angeles' J.P. Getty Museum has agreed to return to Greece two Greek antiquities in its collection.

The Greek government and the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles announce an agreement to return two works currently held in the Getty's collection.

While the Getty won't discuss details, a 6th century B.C. votive relief from the island of Thassos and a 4th century B.C. stele, or grave marker, from Thebes will be returned to Greece after the government was able to prove they were stolen.

The setback for the museum comes as its former curator of antiquities is on trial in Rome for her role in acquiring illicitly excavated artifacts from Italy.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Neda Ulaby
Neda Ulaby reports on arts, entertainment, and cultural trends for NPR's Arts Desk.
See stories by Neda Ulaby