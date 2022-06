Mike Leavitt, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, has received substantial tax breaks thanks to a charitable foundation he and other family members created in 2000. But in its first years of operation, the foundation did little charitable giving.

NPR's Ari Shapiro reports that it's all within the law -- but some question the law's fairness.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.