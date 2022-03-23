Detroit wins a survey for best pizza city in America

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The pizza capital of the United States, according to one study, is not New York or Chicago, but Detroit. The website anytimeestimate.com determined that Detroit has more independent pizzerias per capita than other contenders to the pizza throne. It's also got the greatest variety by style - not just New York and Chicago versions, but a unique Motown brand of thick-crusted squares. So Detroit wins, no matter how you slice it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.