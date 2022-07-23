'Wait Wait' for July 23, 2022: With Not My Job guest Nathan Lane
This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with guest host Tom Papa, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Nathan Lane and panelists Matt Rogers, Cristela Alonzo and Josh Gondelman. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
London Broil; Hey, I'm Bitin' Here!; Bennifer II: The Wedding
Panel Questions
An Unknown Toy Legend Returns
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists read three stories about the phrase "Like A Flamingo," which popped up in the news this week, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Nathan Lane answers our questions about Nathan's Famous
Nathan Lane is a legendary actor of stage and screen, a three-time Tony Award winner and Emmy record-breaker. He's easily one of the world's most famous Nathans, but what does he know about Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest?
Panel Questions
40 is the new 21; All Nip, No Slip; Stars of Track and Field Unite Against Randos.
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: The Who's A Good Boy Workout; A Resting Place For Books and Bodies; The Not-So-Friendly Dinosaur
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.
Predictions
Our panelists predict, now that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together, what will be the next thing from the early 2000s to make a comeback.
