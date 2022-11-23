© 2021
How productive a divided government can be

By Claudia Grisales,
Tamara Keith
Published November 23, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST

NPR takes a look at what the new Congress means for progress on House Republican priorities and Biden's legislative agenda. How productive can a divided government be?

Claudia Grisales
Claudia Grisales is a congressional reporter assigned to NPR's Washington Desk.
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
