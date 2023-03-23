© 2021
KCSE-FM 91.7 in Lamar is back on the air!
The satellite receiver that failed on Monday has been replaced and KCSE is now operating normally. Out apologies for the service disruption and our thanks for your understanding.
If you have question about KCSE or any of HPPR's transmitter sites, contact cspringer@hppr.org, HPPR's chief engineer.

The carnage and Keanu remain elegant in 'John Wick Chapter 4'

By Bob Mondello
Published March 23, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT

Keanu Reeves' reluctant assassin is a little less reluctant in his latest outing, John Wick Chapter 4.

