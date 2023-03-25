KCSE-FM 91.7 in Lamar is back on the air! The satellite receiver that failed on Monday has been replaced and KCSE is now operating normally. Out apologies for the service disruption and our thanks for your understanding. If you have question about KCSE or any of HPPR's transmitter sites, contact cspringer@hppr.org, HPPR's chief engineer.
Photos show the devastation caused by the deadly Mississippi tornado
Emergency responders are digging out after a rare, long-lasting tornado tore through western Mississippi Friday night, killing at least 23 people and leaving a trail of destruction behind.
The tornado — which landed in Rolling Fork around 8 p.m. local time and then plowed through nearby towns including Silver City, Black Hawk and Winona — lasted for more than an hour, which a federal meteorologist called "very rare."
The slasher film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has been pulled from theaters in Hong Kong and Macau - and not because of its terrible Rotten Tomatoes score. The Silly Old Bear has been used in protest memes against President Xi Jinping.