Kansas lawmakers get closer to shifting more tax dollars to private schools

Lawmakers in the Kansas House have passed a contentious bill that lets more families use state tax dollars to pay for private schools.

The funding bill spends more than $6.3 billion on public schools. It includes $7.5 million in additional funding for special education — about one-tenth of what Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly proposed in her budget.

The bill will now advance to the Senate.

The bill expands the state’s tax credit scholarship program — something supporters see as a school choice and detractors frame as diverting money away from public schools. It raises income eligibility for the scholarship to 250% of the federal poverty level — about $75,000 a year for a family of four. It also increases the tax credit for contributions from 70% to 75%.

Kansas’ tax credit scholarship program began in 2015. Early restrictions made it available only to low-income children in certain districts with low scores on state assessment tests.

Conservatives say they want to give more families an alternative to public schools , which they say are failing some kids. They pushed against arguments that the programs undermine public schools.

“If they’re in a school where they can’t learn, those little kids will be able to go to a school … and be educated and get some real results,” said Republican Rep. Patrick Penn of Wichita. “It’s about making sure that the kids have what they need.”

Opponents — including school superintendents, teachers’ unions and the Kansas Association of School Boards — say the school choice measures are an attempt to defund public schools. They also say there’s no evidence that voucher programs work or that students do better academically in private schools.

“I do not believe diverting tax liability dollars from our state general fund to private, now including non-accredited, private schools should be our state’s No. 1 priority,” said Democratic Rep. Mari-Lynn Poskin.

During an education conference committee Friday morning, lawmakers removed a portion of the bill that would have required school districts to create a “parent portal” on their websites to list curricula, textbooks, required reading books and more.

The bill also allows private school or home-school students to participate in sports and other activities at public schools. And it would give the Kansas Legislature the right of first refusal to acquire any property sold by a school district.

It also would allow local school districts to pay school board members. Any salaries or stipends would come out of the district’s budget.

Kansas law requires the state to provide at least 92% of the excess costs of special education, but the state has not met that threshold since 2011. School superintendents, teachers’ unions and the Kansas Association of School Boards have lobbied lawmakers to meet the statutory requirement.

