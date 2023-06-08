Another “Roadside Attraction”: Folksinger Jonathan Foster Talks to HPPR on the Road to Hays, KS

It’s always great to hear about singer-songwriters traveling through HPPR’s listener region for a live show, and Jonathan Foster of Redding, California did just that on April 21st. He played a show at The Paisley Pear Wine Bar, Bistro & Market in Hays, Kansas. I was able to catch him while he was on tour for a fun chat about his music, the new album Roadside Attraction, and his past as an ecologist (which informs much of his love for travel, nature, and life on the road). For more information about Jonathan Foster and his music, you can reach out to the artist through his website or Bandcamp page. To hear the full interview, click the link at the top of this page.

MORE ABOUT THE ARTIST: Authentic roots music for the ears of old souls, award-winning songwriter Jonathan Foster is a recording artist and touring musician from Cranberry Lake, New York and Redding, California. Over the past ten years he has released five independent studio albums, including his latest Lantern Shade, and has performed several U.S. tours spanning the country. His sound can be referenced as Folk-Americana with a strong vocal presence woven with imaginative lyrics, acoustic guitar, harmonica, and engaging songs that make you feel at home. Whether he’s in the mountains, the plains or on a city stage you’ll find this songbird singing. Jonathan enjoys sharing his music and stories from his travels at an intimate level mixing in observations of the people, places, and wonders of the world. Join Jonathan Foster as he explores and smiles his way through his musical journey and take his songs down the highway, water, or trail with you. In his music you'll hear traces of his rural upbringing, geographic meanderings, and love of the outdoors with inspiration from John Prine, John Hiatt, Bob Dylan, The Band, James McMurtry, Todd Snider, Townes Van Zandt, Hayes Carll, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, R.E.M., Mark Knopfler/Dire Straits, Paul Simon, Neil Young, Natalie Merchant, Tom Petty, Emmylou Harris, Bruce Springsteen, Warren Zevon, Tracy Chapman, Johnny Cash, The Decemberists, Lucinda Williams, Uncle Tupelo, and The Tragically Hip.

WHAT PEOPLE HAVE SAID ABOUT JONATHAN FOSTER:

