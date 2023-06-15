© 2021
Nurses at two Wichita hospitals set to go on 1-day strike

KMUW | By Daniel Caudill
Published June 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT
Nurses at St. Joseph hospital voted to unionize with the National Nurses United.
Daniel Caudill
/
KMUW
Nurses at St. Joseph and St. Francis hospitals will go on a one-day strike.

Some nurses are unhappy with how contract negotiations are going with Ascension.

Nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and St. Joseph will go on strike for a single day on June 27.

The strike comes as some nurses say Ascension management has dismissed their contract proposals, which include requests for safe staffing protection and nurse recruitment and retention. National Nurses United says this will be the first registered nurses strike in Kansas history.

“Ascension nurses are fighting for our patients and the sustainability of our profession,” Marvin Ruckle, a registered nurse at St. Joseph, said in a statement. “Our commitment to winning strong contracts is unbreakable, like our bond to our patients.”

National Nurses United represents more than 650 nurses at St. Francis and 300 at St. Joseph.

Contract negotiations began in February at St. Francis and in May at St. Joseph.

Ascension Via Christi did not immediately respond to KMUW’s request for comment as of Thursday afternoon.

Nurses in Wichita will be joined in the strike by their counterparts at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin, Texas.

Earlier this year, more than 90 percent of nurses at St. Joseph and St. Francis voted in favor of authorizing a potential strike.

It’s standard for nurses to provide a 10-day notice before striking.

St. Francis is the largest hospital in Wichita. Nurses there voted to unionize in November, making it the first hospital in the city’s private sector with unionized registered nurses.

Nurses at St. Joseph followed suit four months later.

Kansas News Service
Daniel Caudill
Daniel Caudill is a general assignment reporter for KMUW. He was a reporter, photographer and digital content manager for The Derby Informer and an editor and reporter for The Sunflower. In the spring of 2020, Daniel helped cover the legislative session in Topeka as an intern for the Kansas News Service. You can follow him on Twitter @CaudillKMUW.
