Police shut down Kellogg after suspicious device is found

KMUW | By KMUW News
Published August 2, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT
Celia Hack
Celia Hack
/
KMUW
Wichita Police Department patrol cars block off the neighborhood near Kellogg and Oliver.

The device was found near Kellogg Drive and Oliver during the morning rush hour.

Wichita Police shut down a major section of Kellogg on Wednesday morning after finding a suspicious device near Oliver.

Police shut down Kellogg just before 8 a.m. It continues to be shut down in both directions from Rock to Oliver.

The department’s bomb squad is on the scene.

Police said the device was found near a business in the 5100 block of East Kellogg Drive but wouldn’t identify the business. The Trust Women’s clinic, which was bombed in 1986 and has been the target of bomb threats for decades, is at 5107 E. Kellogg Drive.

Police said they knocked on doors in the neighborhood to warn residents and businesses of the possible danger. They advised them to either evacuate or shelter in place.

Kellogg was closed, a police spokesman said, out an “abundance of caution” and “to limit danger to the public.”

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Kansas News Service
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
