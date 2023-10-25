Rock star Bret Michaels has a new best friend: Bret Michaels, a 6-year-old husky

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOOK WHAT THE CAT DRAGGED IN")

POISON: (Singing) Look what the cat dragged in - cat dragged in.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. Rock star Bret Michaels, the frontman for the glam metal band Poison, has a new best friend - Bret Michaels, a 6-year-old husky. Michaels learned about his namesake after the Nebraska Humane Society shared a post about how the dog saved a rescue kitten's life with a blood donation. Human Bret Michaels saw the post and reached out to start the adoption process. Michaels is on tour right now but plans to meet Bret Jr. next week. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

