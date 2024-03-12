Satellite voting centers for the Kansas presidential primary are open

Nearly 20 satellite voting locations throughout Wichita and Sedgwick County opened for early voting on Tuesday.

The Presidential Preference Primary is March 19. On that day, voters must go to their assigned polling site.

Early polling places are open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Sedgwick County Election Office is also available for early voting until Monday, March 18.

This is the state’s first presidential primary since 1992. Only registered Republicans and Democrats can participate, and they must vote for a candidate in their party.

Here are the satellite voting locations:

Bel Aire City Building, 7651 E. Central Park

Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 1958 N. Webb

Evangel Presbyterian Church, 1545 S. 135th St. W.

Goddard District Conference Center, 315 S. Main

Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas

Haysville Community Library, 210 Hays Ave.

Machinists Building, 3830 S. Meridian (Not open Saturday)

Mt. Vernon Methodist Church, 5701 E. Mt. Vernon

Northside Church of Christ, 4545 N. Meridian

Park City City Hall, 1941 E. 61st Street N.

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E. 25th Street N.

Reformation Lutheran, 7601 E. 13th Street N.

Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W. 21st Street N.

St. Andrew's Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth Lane

Urban League, 2418 E. 9th Street N.

Valley Center Community Center, 314 E. Clay St.

Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W. Central

Woodland Lakes Community Church, 770 S. Greenwich

Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn, Derby

