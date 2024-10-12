© 2024
KTOT-FM 89.5 serving the northeast TX Panhandle is off the air due to the failure of both air conditioning units needed to cool it's high-power transmitter. The air conditioning units are currently being replaced and other HVAC improvements made. If all goes well, we hope to have these repairs made and KTOT back on the air by the end of the day on Friday, 10/10. We apologize for this this interruption in service. In the meantime, you can always listen on-line through the player above or on HPPR's mobile app to either HPPR Mix, KTOT's regular programming, or HPPR Connect featuring all news and information programming.

'Wait Wait' for October 12, 2024: With Not My Job guest Eric Idle

Published October 12, 2024 at 11:30 AM CDT
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Eric Idle and panelists Negin Farsad, Shane O'Neill, and Eugene Cordero. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Presidential PR; Busted Blue Zones; Sleepwear Everywhere

Panel Questions

A Family Affair

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about the phrase “Daddio” in the news this week, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Eric Idle on spam emails

As one of the Founders of Monty Python's Flying Circus, Eric Idle is one of the most influential comedians of all time. His new book, The Spamalot Diaries is out now, so we decided to quiz him on spam emails.

Panel Questions

Macron Takes on Netflix; The Best Way To Brag

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Warning for Your Feet; Stinky Smoothie; Petri Dish For Your Teeth

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after Blue Zones, what will be the next great hoax to be revealed.

