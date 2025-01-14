Derby's school board nixed a textbook as biased against Trump. Now teachers are protesting

WICHITA, Kansas — Some teachers at Derby High School near Wichita are protesting a district decision to reject a social studies curriculum over concerns about anti-Trump bias.

The board’s conservative majority voted down a proposed contract last month with Boston-based publisher HMH .

Board members said some textbook materials did not fairly reflect Republican Donald Trump’s first presidency. They also opposed statements the company posted on its website about diversity and inclusion.

Several teachers and community members addressed the school board Monday to voice concerns about the decision. They said the vote insulted educators who spent months testing programs and offering a recommendation.

The Derby Board of Education rejected a proposed high school social studies curriculum because some members said it is biased against Donald Trump.

Kendall Warkentine, co-chairman of the Derby High social studies department, said the HMH curriculum is “well-written and engaging,” and that teachers selected it because they believed it would help them in the classroom.

“In my 41 1⁄2 years in education, I’ve looked at a lot of curriculum. Some was inadequate, some was fair, some was pretty good,” Warkentine said. “This HMH curriculum, I think, is among the best that I’ve seen.”

He said complaints about current-events portions of the curriculum are irrelevant because Derby High classes don’t include that material.

“We don’t have time to cover the administrations of (George W.) Bush, (Barack) Obama, Trump or (Joe) Biden,” Warkentine said. “So, many of the concerns were raised over a subject and time period we don’t even cover.”

Board member Mark Boline, who supported the proposed contract, spent about 10 minutes refuting specific allegations that Cathy Boote made against the HMH curriculum during December’s meeting.

Boote, a retired elementary school teacher who joined the board last year, said she spent numerous hours studying the proposed high school curriculum and found what she described as “bias of omission.”

She listed several examples of material she said did not accurately reflect Trump’s actions during his first term, including his stance on Cuba, trade deals with China, relationships with allies and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Boote said in December that HMH materials incorrectly reflected Trump’s 2017 executive order suspending travel and immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

“No mention of the fact it wasn’t aimed at all Muslim countries, just those that have no ability to vet,” Boote said at the time. “Safety was the top priority, but they leave it sit there, with no explanation, to make you think he was xenophobic.”

On Monday, Boline quoted from the HMH textbook: “‘Trump also put in place a ban against travelers from several Muslim-majority countries,’” he said. “That’s it. Note the use of ‘several’ versus ‘all.’”

Boote said Monday that she stood by her statement and felt “personally attacked” by Boline’s comments.

Boline underscored his support for the teachers’ recommendation.

“What was said at our last meeting contributes to citizens believing that our teachers have an agenda,” he said.

“If the stuff that I’m biased about had been in there, I’d have voted against that thing so hard. That is not what a textbook is for, to have bias on either side, and it doesn’t.”

Board member Tanya Jacobucci said she felt blindsided by Boote’s analysis of the curriculum in December and did not have time to review it or present a rebuttal before voting. She said the board should have postponed its vote on the contract.

“I left that night sick to my stomach,” Jacobucci said. “I’ve had numerous conversations since then, absolutely sick about how that all went down.”

Boline urged the board to reconsider its decision, but he withdrew the request when it was clear the majority did not plan to change their votes.

Warkentine, the social studies teacher, said board members should defer to educators on curriculum issues.

“We’re perfectly capable of working with and covering sensitive issues,” he said. “We can make good decisions about what is said and done in our classes.”

James Hanford, a parent with children at Derby High, also urged board members to reconsider the HMH contract.

“There’s always time to remedy a mistake. There’s always time to send a message that you do trust the teachers, that you do care about the students,” he said.

The proposed curriculum would have cost the district about $400,000.

Two years ago, board member Michael Blankenship voiced similar concerns about an HMH elementary social studies curriculum before it was approved by the board. He voted against the contract because of some comments about diversity made by members of HMH’s advisory board.

For the high school curriculum, social studies teachers reviewed six programs and tested the HMH one over the past year.

Derby High teacher Jimmy Adams told board members their decision showed disrespect for educators.

“When you say something that shows me and my department that you don't trust us, that you don't see us as professionals, and that we don't fit your agenda, actions always speak louder than words,” he said.

Suzanne Perez reports on education for KMUW in Wichita and the Kansas News Service. You can follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.

