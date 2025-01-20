PHOTOS: What we saw on Inauguration Day

On the day of President Donald Trump's second inauguration, thousands of supporters – many of whom traveled from all over the country – gathered in Washington, D.C.

Due to frigid temperatures, the official ceremony took place inside the U.S. Capitol. But that didn't stop people from celebrating outside.

Take a look at what our photographers captured.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio/NPR / St. Louis Public Radio/NPR Amy Long, from North Carolina, during President Donald Trump's second inauguration on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington D.C.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Thousands line up to enter the Capital One Arena to attend the Trump inauguration watch party.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Police and other security were out in force downtown near the Capital One Arena.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio/NPR / St. Louis Public Radio/NPR Brandon Reil, 26, of Pennsburg, Pa., stands for a portrait while waiting in line for a rally marking President Donald Trump's second inauguration at Capital One Arena on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington D.C. "We need the wars ended. Hundreds of thousands and millions of innocent people are dying, so I trust Trump to get that done," he said. "I think Robert F. Kennedy — the Make America Healthy Again [campaign is] important right now. Our health is 70% of us are obese as Americans and we need to take our health more seriously."

Tyrone Turner/WAMU / The inauguration was carried on televisions at Carmine's Restaurant in downtown Washington, D.C.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Trump supporters watching the inauguration at Carmine's Restaurant in downtown Washington, D.C.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Trump supporters watching the inauguration at Carmine's Restaurant in downtown Washington, D.C.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio/NPR / St. Louis Public Radio/NPR From left: Jalisa Bouyer, of San Diego, Calif., Glen Deal, of Palmer, Ala., and Desmond Neville, of London, England, watch as President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance are sworn in on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington D.C.

/ Grace Widyatmadja/NPR / Grace Widyatmadja/NPR The Proud Boys assemble during Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio/NPR / St. Louis Public Radio/NPR Belio Martinez, of New York City, celebrates President Donald Trump's second inauguration on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington D.C. "I'm ready for Biden to get out and for Trump to get back in the White House and get back to work," he said, adding he felt Democrats got much wrong about Latino men. "I feel like they lost our vote by [… taking it] for granted. We get Democrats into office and they promise all these things and then at the end of the day, they don't do much for us."

Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Thousands line up to enter the Capital One Arena to attend the Trump inauguration watch party.

/ Grace Widyatmadja/NPR / Grace Widyatmadja/NPR A group that is against President Trump burn a flag in protest outside of Capital One Arena.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio/NPR / St. Louis Public Radio/NPR Dennis Alan, of Elgin, Ill., impersonates Donald Trump on the day of the president's second inauguration on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington D.C.