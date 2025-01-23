© 2025
KJJP 105.7 FM in Amarillo is currently operating with a back-up transmitter at just 5% power and limited signal coverage due to cold weather related problems. Engineers are working on restoring KJJP to full power. We apologize for this limitation of service. To listen to either HPPR Mix or HPPR Connect please use the streaming player above or the HPPR mobile app, including special Inauguration and MLK Day programing on Monday.

Morning news brief

Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published January 23, 2025 at 2:57 AM CST

Congress passes immigration enforcement bill in Trump's first legislative win, federal health officials told to stop all public communications, and the Oscar nominations are announced.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
