© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KJJP 105.7 FM in Amarillo is currently operating with a back-up transmitter at just 5% power and limited signal coverage due to cold weather related problems. Engineers are working on restoring KJJP to full power. We apologize for this limitation of service. To listen to either HPPR Mix or HPPR Connect please use the streaming player above or the HPPR mobile app, including special Inauguration and MLK Day programing on Monday.

Fossil find suggests young pterosaurs may have been hunted by crocodile ancestors

Published January 24, 2025 at 3:23 AM CST

A rare fossil find suggests that young pterosaurs may have been hunted by the ancestors of crocodiles.

Copyright 2025 NPR