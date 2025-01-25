© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KJJP 105.7 FM in Amarillo is currently operating with a back-up transmitter at just 5% power and limited signal coverage due to cold weather related problems. Engineers are working on restoring KJJP to full power. We apologize for this limitation of service. To listen to either HPPR Mix or HPPR Connect please use the streaming player above or the HPPR mobile app, including special Inauguration and MLK Day programing on Monday.

Trump issues order to halt US foreign aid

By Scott Simon
Published January 25, 2025 at 7:56 AM CST

President Trump has issued a 90-day pause of U.S. foreign aid. There are big questions about what this could mean for health and development projects all over the world.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon