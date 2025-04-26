© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

These Australian twins have gone viral after speaking in synch

By Mia Venkat,
Manuela López RestrepoAri Shapiro
Published April 26, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
It's the twinnies being twins!
Screenshot via YouTube
/
7 News Australia
It's the twinnies being twins!

Do you recall the prime early days of YouTube? When a video making the rounds was so strange, remarkable or unbelievable that it soon became ubiquitous in meme culture?

This week proved that those specks of stranger-than-fiction internet magic are still here, a reminder that David Lynch's spirit can still be found all around if you look hard enough.

Who are they? The Twinnies, gosh darn it!

  • Their names are Bridgette and Paula Powers, identical twins from Queensland, Australia. They were interviewed on 7News Australia on Monday to share their account of a reported carjacking that involved their own mother.
  • This isn't their first time in the spotlight. In fact, the Powers sisters have a decades-long career in Australia for their nature conservation work.
  • The two got their start after dropping out of school due to health issues. One day, as they were helping a green sea turtle stranded on shore, they met Steve Irwin — of all people. After meeting them, Irwin offered them employment at the Australia Zoo.

What's the big deal? Just watch the video.

What are people saying now? The clip went viral on both TikTok and X, and people had thoughts.

So, now what? Following their employment at the Australia Zoo, the sisters started their own nature rescue called the Twinnies Seabird and Pelican Rescue. They've been helping animals and preserving their habitats for more than 20 years.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Mia Venkat
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Manuela López Restrepo
Manuela López Restrepo is a producer and writer at All Things Considered. She's been at NPR since graduating from The University of Maryland, and has worked at shows like Morning Edition and It's Been A Minute. She lives in Brooklyn with her cat Martin.
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro