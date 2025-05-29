HPPR Connect will be changing frequencies from 94.9 FM to 107.5 FM. This change will take effect on June 1, 2025. Expect disruptions to service on May 31 while tower crews make the needed equipment updates. Thank you for your patience during this process.
A gazillionaire becomes conflicted in Wes Anderson's 'The Phoenician Scheme'
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.