© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR Connect will be changing frequencies from 94.9 FM to 107.5 FM. This change will take effect on June 1, 2025. Expect disruptions to service on May 31 while tower crews make the needed equipment updates. Thank you for your patience during this process.

How President Trump is changing presidential pardons

By Mara Liasson,
A Martínez
Published June 2, 2025 at 3:15 AM CDT

NPR's Mara Liasson explains how President Trump is transforming the power of presidential pardons.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
See stories by Mara Liasson
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.