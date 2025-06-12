Set Off to See the Wizard and See the Farmhouse that Landed in Oz

WAMEGO, Kan. (KPR) - For years, fans of the Wizard of Oz have been flocking to the OZ Museum in Wamego. If it's been a while since you visited, you might want to get there soon. An important prop from the 1939 movie is currently on display that's never been seen in public. And since it's on temporary loan from a private collection, who knows how long you have to see it in person. KPR's J. Schafer has more.

The OZ Museum in Wamego is open from 9am to 6pm Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6pm on Sunday.