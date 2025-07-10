© 2025
Photos: Before-and-after satellite images show extent of Texas flooding destruction

By NPR Staff
Published July 10, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT

The search and rescue efforts are intensifying for more than 160 people who remain missing days after flash floods killed more than 100 people in central Texas.

New satellite imagery collected on July 8 shows the aftermath of the devastating flood along the Guadalupe River that swept through the area near Hunt and Kerrville, Texas.

Throughout the area, flood debris, downed trees and damaged homes and structures are seen along the Guadalupe River.

Volunteer teams from across the U.S. and Mexico have arrived in Texas to assist local responders. Gov. Greg Abbott says search crews will not stop working until everyone is located.

