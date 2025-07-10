Since COVID, threats to local school officials have nearly tripled, research finds

When Sarah Leonardi filed to run for Florida's Broward County School Board in 2019, she had no idea what she was getting into.

Leonardi won and took office in late 2020 in the middle of the pandemic. It was tumultuous. Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened to withhold school funding after the board defied his masking ban. Angry over mask mandates, some parents sent vitriolic emails and made veiled threats.

But as COVID rates began to ebb, new flashpoints emerged. In the fall of 2021, Leonardi chaperoned an elementary school field trip to a local bar and grill that happened to be gay-owned. Some conservative media ran with the story. New threats poured in.

"Some of them were like 'You can't outrun my Glock 9mm gun' [and] 'Take a dirt nap,' " Leonardi recalled in an interview with NPR. "One was like, 'Sell that b**** as a sex slave to ISIS,' which was oddly specific."

Leonardi says she still receives threats when conservative media occasionally republishes the school field trip story.

"I'll get an email or a phone call about it, just telling me what a horrific person I am," she says.

Harassment and threats up 170%

Leonardi's experience captures how threats against local school officials across the U.S. have shifted and grown, according to researchers at Princeton University. They conducted what they say is the largest and most comprehensive study of its kind in the country. Princeton's Bridging Divides Initiative interviewed Leonardi along with 38 other school board officials. They also surveyed more than 820 school board officials with a group called CivicPulse. Using open-source material, investigators documented threats and harassment against school officials from November 2022 through April 2023, and the same period two years later. They found such incidents rose by 170%.

Bridging Divides says some of the local cases corresponded with national attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives as well as on LGBTQ+ policies. Roudabeh Kishi, the project's chief research officer, says the targets held a variety of political views.

"This isn't really like a partisan issue," she says. "We're seeing really similar reports of experiences (on) all sides of the political spectrum."

In addition to Leonardi, NPR interviewed six other current or former school board officials who said they had been targets of harassment or threats. They said the anger and distrust that developed during the pandemic helped fuel and shape future disputes over cultural issues.

"The pandemic started this conversation about what are individual freedoms," says Alexandria Ayala, a former school board member in Florida's Palm Beach County. "What can a government tell me to do or not do?"

A second "Civil War" in Gettysburg

Al Moyer, who's now in his ninth year on the Gettysburg Area School Board in Pennsylvania, says battles over masking frayed relationships in the district. Then, in 2023, some people in the community became uncomfortable with a tennis coach who was transitioning to female and had used the girls locker room.

Moyer said one resident called a Republican board member who opposed renewing the coach's contract a "Nazi" to her face. He says his wife lost friends over the controversy.

"Those two situations really caused a kind of second Civil War battle in Gettysburg," Moyer says. "It was pretty ugly."

School board members have to navigate fights over genuine issues, but increasingly they have to grapple with fake ones as well. Russell Devorsky, who recently retired after 14 years on a school board in suburban Waco, Texas, says false stories on social media sow confusion and fuel harassment. "I am consistently and constantly harangued with individuals saying, 'Well, kids are dressing up like cats, and they have litter boxes in bathrooms,' " says Devorsky. "Even though there's never been a school district that had that situation, people believe it."

"Like pushing a wet rope up a hill"

Even ordinary issues — such as the construction of a new band hall — can be targets of misinformation, Devorksy says. He says there were false claims on social media that the hall wouldn't be ready on time and that students wouldn't have instruments. Trying to set people straight who consider comments on Facebook community pages authoritative is exhausting, Devorsky says. "It's kind of like pushing a wet rope up a hill," he says.

The Princeton researchers worry that harassment could drive some school board members to leave public service — which they are monitoring — or avoid engaging on controversial topics. But Sarah Leonardi, the one who took the students to the gay-owned restaurant, says she isn't quitting because she feels like she's still making a difference.

"Ultimately, I decided to move forward and run again," Leonardi says. "That is just a sacrifice — or a vulnerability — I'm willing to accept for now."

