Artist cancels her exhibition after Smithsonian wants to remove a portrait

Artist Amy Sherald is canceling an upcoming show at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery here in Washington, D.C. Many of her bold and colorful portraits have graced magazine covers, but Sherald is best known for her painting of Michelle Obama, which has been a popular attraction at the Portrait Gallery. NPR's Elizabeth Blair has more.

ELIZABETH BLAIR, BYLINE: "Amy Sherald: American Sublime" was scheduled for the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery for five months, beginning in late September. It's currently at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York. She's canceling the show because of a dispute over her painting of a trans woman with pink hair and a blue gown, holding a torch. It's called "Trans Forming Liberty." Sherald told The New York Times the Smithsonian planned to replace the work with a video of people reacting to the painting. She said the video would have, quote, "opened up for debate the value of trans visibility," a narrative she did not want for "American Sublime."

In a statement, the Smithsonian tells NPR the video was an addition to the painting and wouldn't replace it. The statement added that the Smithsonian is disappointed the show has been canceled and remains, quote, "appreciative and inspired by Miss Sherald and her artwork." In May, President Trump tried to fire the National Portrait Gallery's director for being supportive of diversity, equity and inclusion. The Smithsonian's Board of Regents said personnel decisions were the responsibility of the secretary. The Portrait Gallery's director resigned two weeks later on her own.

Amy Sherald has a long history with the Smithsonian. Her portrait of Michelle Obama was commissioned by the Portrait Gallery. In April, she talked to NPR about the impact of Trump's rhetoric on her work.

AMY SHERALD: We're talking about erasure every day. And so now I feel like every portrait that I make is a counterterrorist attack (laughter) to counter some kind of attack on American history and on Black American history and on Black Americans.

BLAIR: Elizabeth Blair, NPR News.

