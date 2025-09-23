105.7 KJJP serving Amarillo, Texas will be operating at diminished power with periods of being off air now through the end of Thursday due to tower maintenance. Please use the streaming services on this website or on the HPPR mobile app.
How Trump's speech to the UN landed, as a high level week gets underway
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.