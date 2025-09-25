105.7 KJJP serving Amarillo, Texas will be operating at diminished power with periods of being off air now through the end of Thursday due to tower maintenance. Please use the streaming services on this website or on the HPPR mobile app.
Ukraine says Russia's war will spread unless they're forced into ceasefire
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.