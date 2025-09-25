© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
105.7 KJJP serving Amarillo, Texas will be operating at diminished power with periods of being off air now through the end of Thursday due to tower maintenance. Please use the streaming services on this website or on the HPPR mobile app.

VIDEO: Top health officials are at odds with scientists. Who should Americans believe?

By NPR Staff
Published September 25, 2025 at 9:00 AM CDT

Americans are receiving medical guidance from President Trump and top health officials like Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that runs counter to mainstream medicine. For example, this week Trump linked Tylenol to autism despite little medical evidence. How are Americans meant to make important decisions about their health at this confusing moment? NPR's food and health correspondent Allison Aubrey discusses it with Consider This host Juana Summers.

🔔 Subscribe on YouTube and never miss an episode
🎧 Prefer audio? Listen anywhere you find podcasts
❤️ Get sponsor-free episodes

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff