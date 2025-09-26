© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
105.7 KJJP serving Amarillo, Texas will be operating at diminished power with periods of being off air now through the end of Friday due to tower maintenance. Please use the streaming services on this website or on the HPPR mobile app.

What upheaval at DOJ may mean for rule of law in America

By Carrie Johnson,
Mara Liasson
Published September 26, 2025 at 3:00 PM CDT

The indictment of former FBI director James Comey is one part of a dramatic escalation in President Trump's effort to remake the Department of Justice.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
See stories by Carrie Johnson
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
See stories by Mara Liasson