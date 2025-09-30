Meet KPR's Morning Edition Host Tuesday Night and Hear About His Latest Book - New York's Secret Subway

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Celebrated author Matthew Algeo will talk about his latest book, New York's Secret Subway: The Underground Genius of Alfred Beach and the Origins of Mass Transit, at 7 pm Tuesday at the Raven Book Store. This is Algeo's 8th history book.

(Brief book summary by the publisher, Island Press)

In the nineteenth century, Manhattan’s streets were so choked with pedestrians, horses, vehicles, and vendors that a trip from City Hall to Central Park could take hours. Alfred Beach had the perfect solution: build a giant pneumatic tube underneath Broadway from the Battery to Harlem. Air pressure would shoot passengers up and down the island in clean, quiet carriages. But Beach was up against the operators of the horse-drawn streetcars and the politicians in their pay, most conspicuously William M. Tweed, the notorious “Boss” of Tammany Hall.

New York’s Secret Subway: The Underground Genius of Alfred Beach and the Origins of Mass Transit tells a classic story of good versus evil, pitting the mild-mannered Beach, a visionary inventor and entrepreneur, against the oafish tyrant Tweed, the exemplar of corruption in the Gilded Age. It also tells the story of one of the most astonishing feats of engineering in American history, the surreptitious creation of the nation’s first operational subway.

New York seemed destined to become the second city in the world with a comprehensive subway system, after London. Unfortunately, political lethargy and greed would conspire to deny the city a subway for another thirty years.

Yet Alfred Beach still proved conclusively the feasibility of underground railways in Manhattan, and paved the way for modern mass transportation systems.

Richly illustrated and populated with larger-than-life characters, New York’s Secret Subway will captivate readers and provide historical context for today’s clashes between public interests and powerful business and political groups. Algeo tells this amazing true story in full for the first time, and although it took place more than a century ago, it will at times sound surprisingly familiar.

Matthew Algeo recently moved to Kansas to become the local host of Kansas Public Radio's Morning Edition. Algeo also reports and produces radio features, primarily about and for Kansans. Hear him most every weekday from 5 am to 9 am on Kansas Public Radio's various FM frequencies scattered across eastern Kansas.

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City

96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)

89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia

99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan

97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)

91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg

89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison

90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

Matthew Algeo is married to Allyson McCollum Algeo, a retired U.S. Foreign Service officer and former deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Botswana.

###

