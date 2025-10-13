© 2025
KJJP-FM 105.7 FM serving Amarillo/Canyon and the central Texas Panhandle will be off the air on Monday from about 7am until 3pm. This shutdown is required while repairs are made to guy wires on the Channel 10 tower used by KJJP. During this outage you can continue listening to HPPR via its digital streams (see the player above) or through the HPPR mobile app.

For decades, there was no physical barrier between U.S. and Mexico, until this battle

By Anya Steinberg,
Cristina KimAndrew Limbong
Published October 13, 2025 at 3:13 PM CDT

There was no physical barrier between the U.S. and Mexico for decades -- until one critical battle at the border changed it all.

Anya Steinberg
Cristina Kim
Cristina Kim is a reporter/producer for Throughline.
Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
