For decades, there was no physical barrier between U.S. and Mexico, until this battle

KJJP-FM 105.7 FM serving Amarillo/Canyon and the central Texas Panhandle will be off the air on Monday from about 7am until 3pm. This shutdown is required while repairs are made to guy wires on the Channel 10 tower used by KJJP. During this outage you can continue listening to HPPR via its digital streams (see the player above) or through the HPPR mobile app.