Photos: Ceasefire in Gaza brings reunions amid devastation
After two years of war between Israel and Hamas, a ceasefire largely continues to hold. The initial phase of the ceasefire plan brokered by President Trump saw Israeli forces pulling back to agreed-upon lines in Gaza and the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinians from Israeli prisons in exchange for the 20 remaining living Israeli hostages held by Hamas and several bodies of deceased hostages.
Here are photos showing scenes from recent days, in which Israelis and Palestinians celebrated the return of their loved ones, some humanitarian aid began entering the Gaza Strip and displaced Palestinians started to return to what remains of their homes.
