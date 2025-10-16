© 2025
Despite big harvests, most farmers are losing money

By Scott Horsley
Published October 16, 2025 at 2:52 PM CDT

Farmers are struggling this fall, despite a bountiful harvest. High costs and low prices mean farmers are losing money on every bushel of corn and soybeans.

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
