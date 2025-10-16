© 2025
KZNA-FM 90.5 serving northwest Kansas will be off the air starting the afternoon of Monday, October 20 through Friday as we replace its aging and unreliable transmitter. While we're off-air, you can keep listening to our digital stream directly above this alert or on the HPPR mobile app. This planned project is part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining free and convenient access to public radio service via FM radio to everyone in the listening area. For questions please contact station staff at (800) 678-7444 or by emailing hppr@hppr.org

Trump talks with Putin ahead of hosting Zelenskyy at the White House

By Michele Kelemen
Published October 16, 2025 at 2:52 PM CDT

President Trump's views on Russia and Ukraine seem to be shifting ahead of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the White House.

Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
