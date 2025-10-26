© 2025
KZNA-FM 90.5 serving northwest Kansas is operating at just 10% power using a back up transmitter while work continues to install a new transmitter. It expected that this work will completed by midweek with KZNA back to its full 100,000 watts of power with a state of the art transmitter to serve the area for many years to come.
KTOT- FM 89.5 serving the Oklahoma and northeast Texas panhandles is currently off air. Repairs are underway.
While we're off-air, you can listen via the digital stream directly above or on the HPPR mobile app. For questions please contact station staff at (800) 678-7444 or by emailing hppr@hppr.org

Sunday Puzzle: City swap

By Will Shortz
Published October 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
On-air challenge: Every answer is the six-letter name of a well-known U.S. city, in which I've changed the first and last letters. You name the cities.
 

Ex. JURORS  -->  AURORA, Colo. and Ill.

  1. BALLAD
  2. MOST OF
  3. CUNEAL
  4. KOPEKS
  5. SIERRA
  6. RELENT
  7. NUNCIO
  8. NUGENT
  9. FUR HAT
  10. RUSTIC
     

Last week's challenge: Last weeks challenge comes from Dan Pitt, of Palo Alto, Calif. Think of something to drink in two words. Rearrange the letters to spell a famous prison and a means of getting out of prison. What words are these?

Challenge answer: Singapore sling --> Sing Sing + parole

Winner: Tony Mangina of San Diego, Calif.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Donn DiMichele, of Redlands, Calif. Name a famous current American singer. Replace the last name with a colloquial term for a person from the place where this singer was born and raised. Say the result out loud. Phonetically, you'll get a form of singing the singer doesn't usually do. Who is the singer and what is the kind of singing?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, October 30th, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

