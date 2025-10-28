KZNA-FM 90.5 serving northwest Kansas is operating at just 10% power using a back up transmitter while work continues to install a new transmitter. It expected that this work will completed by midweek with KZNA back to its full 100,000 watts of power with a state of the art transmitter to serve the area for many years to come. KTOT- FM 89.5 serving the Oklahoma and northeast Texas panhandles is currently off air. Repairs are underway. While we're off-air, you can listen via the digital stream directly above or on the HPPR mobile app. For questions please contact station staff at (800) 678-7444 or by emailing hppr@hppr.org
In Photos: Hurricane Melissa bears down on Jamaica
Hurricane Melissa approaches Jamaica as the strongest storm to hit the island in recorded history.
The National Hurricane Center warns the damage in Jamaica will be catastrophic.
Hurricane Melissa is bringing catastrophic wind and flood-generating rain to Jamaica. The island of more than 2.8 million residents as well as thousands of tourists were advised to take shelter as the Category 5 storm closed in with top winds of 185 miles per hour.